Mumbai: The financial capital on Saturday reported 20,318 fresh COVID cases and 5 deaths. The active cases in the city is 1,06,037 and the bed occupancy rests at 21.4%.

Meanwhile, private hospitals have become crowded in the city. However, 80 percent of beds are vacant in the government Covid Centers.

The number of corona patients in Mumbai is increasing rapidly and an average of 20,000 new patients are being registered every day.

Against this backdrop, the Brihanmumbai Municipal health system has been equipped with jumbo COVID centers at nine places in the city.

About 30% of the COVID patients reported from Mumbai are from the upper echelons of society. Therefore, instead of going to the government covid Center for treatment, a large crowd is rushing to private hospitals.

The corporation has strongly advised private hospitals to make 80 percent of their beds available for COVID patients and not to charge any extra fees. If not complied with, strict action will be taken under the Infectious Diseases Control Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005, the BMC has warned.

According to BMC, 16,207 beds are available for COVID patients in the city. Of these, 14,400 beds are vacant. 8,287 oxygen beds are available, out of which 779 beds are occupied. 1,680 ICU beds are vacant out of a total of 2,204. 916 ventilators are vacant out of a total of 1285 and 3,119 beds are vacant out of 6000.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 41,434 new COVID cases, 9,671 recoveries, and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state has risen to 1,73,238 and the death toll now stands at 1,41,627. The number of cases of the new Omicron variant has risen to 1009 in the state.