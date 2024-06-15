NEET UG Exam Row: Protesters Booked For Trying To Enter Union Education Minister's Residence

New Delhi: Amid the row over NEET-UG exam, the Delhi Police on Saturday (June 15) registered an FIR against NSUI student leaders protesting outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan against alleged irregularities in the examination.

The student leaders were booked for allegedly protesting and trying to enter the residence of Union Minister of Education here, officials said. A case under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) was registered at the South Avenue Police station on Thursday, they said. According to the FIR, around 20 people arrived in three to four cars and gathered outside the Union minister's residence -- House number 19, Kushak Road in South Avenue.

The protesters were carrying pamphlets of National Students' Union of India (NSUI), it said, adding that some media persons were also present at the spot. The police informed the protesters that as section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the area, they cannot gather here, but they did not stop and raised slogans, the FIR stated.

It added that the protesters got agitated and even tried to enter the Union minister's house. Later, more force was called from the police station and the protesters were dispersed, the FIR said. Investigations are underway into the matter, the officials said.

The protest comes days after the Supreme Court allowed the Centre to scrap grace marks awarded to 1,563 students and conduct a NEET for them, amid chaos and allegations engulfing the premier examination. (With Agency inputs)