Bhopal (MP): Where the people of the country travel to their home towns to celebrate Diwali, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan organized a Diwali celebration event with orphans at his residence on Narak Chaudas. At the event, the CM sang and danced with the orphan children and assured them that the government is behind them. He also distributed sweets to the children and cheques of Rs 5000 to each child under the Bal Aashirwad scheme.

According to CMO, 315 children participated in the programme and the children also presented cultural programmes on the occasion. During the programme, Chouhan said that he would sit among the children and enjoy the programme. He extended Diwali greetings to the children and asked them how they feel about attending the programme.

The children recounted their experiences and expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Chouhan. CM Chouhan's wife Sadhna Singh Chouhan was also present. Chouhan also participated in the presentation of songs and dances on stage by the children. Besides, Chouhan planted saplings with children before the beginning of the Diwali celebrations. Chouhan said that sharing happiness with such children and celebrating festivals with them gave him joy.

Also read: ETV Bharat impact: UP's village to celebrate Diwali for the first time

Notably, it was not the first time that CM Chouhan was celebrating the festival with such children. He celebrated Diwali last year with them and this year also he celebrated Raksha Bandhan with them. The programme was called 'Meri Rakhi Shivraj Mama Ke Ghar.'

At the event, the children performed dances and recited poems where the CM said that the state government has started the Bal Aashirwad scheme, under which the orphans will be given 5000 rupees every month. Chouhan also instructed the orphanages to take the best care of the children. The CM, at the event, also announced cultural and sports events to be organized every year where the children will be awarded.