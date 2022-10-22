Etah (Uttar Pradesh): Diwali is the festival of lights symbolizing the victory of inner light over the spiritual darkness. Now, a village in Uttar Pradesh's Nagla Tulai of Aliganj block is all set to celebrate Diwali for the first time since India's independence. Because the village did not have electricity till now.

In 2021, during the Diwali celebration all over the country, ETV Bharat highlighted the worsening condition of the village to which, the administration, acting swiftly, provided power supply to every house in the village today.

The villagers are referring to electricity as a 'Diwali gift' and the villagers, in a conversation with ETV Bharat have expressed their happiness and excitement about celebrating the festival. Sharing her happiness, 60-year-old Anik Shree said, "Now, I can decorate my house for Diwali as well as for my son's marriage, " she added.

The students of the village will be able to study in proper lights and the villagers will have fans and coolers to beat the scorching hot days of summer. One of the villagers told ETV Bharat that "we used to go to another town to charge our mobile phones."

Local MLA Satyapal Singh Rathore spent around 10 lakh rupees from MLA's fund to provide electricity after the news was broadcasted by ETV Bharat, in 2021.