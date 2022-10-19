Bathinda (Punjab): Diwali is ‘essentially’ a festival of lights, but for decades, Indians have associated firecrackers with it. Deepavali literally means a row of lights. Diwali is celebrated as it is believed that on this day Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana and completing his 14 years of exile. To mark the joyous occasion, the citizens of Ayodhya decorated the entire city with earthen lamps to signify the victory of light over darkness and also burst crackers on the occasion.

Half a dozen villages yearn for fireworks on Diwali

Whereas the whole country celebrates Diwali by lighting up Diyas and setting off firecrackers, there are about half-a-dozen villages in Punjab's Bathinda district where the government has imposed a strict ban on fireworks and crackers due to the proximity of an army cantonment and an oil depot.

Also read: Bihar: Buffalo suffers injuries in Kaimur after ingesting firecracker

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, a resident of Phoos Mandi village said, "The government set up an army camp about four decades ago and then installed oil companies. Due to oil depots and the gunpowder being carried by cantonment personnel. The administration prohibits fireworks during Diwali. People of these villages are not even allowed to light up Diyas," he lamented.

Meanwhile, a resident of Aag village said that the gunpowder from the cantonment also spoils the crops and the army personnel has also restrained farmers from working around the cantonment. The villagers have sought help from the authorities but the situation remains the same.