Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a probe to investigate the money being used in religious conversions in the state. The orders came after several incriminating documents were recovered during a raid conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) at the premises of the Church of North India Jabalpur Diocese’s bishop and chairman of the Church PC Singh.

According to the reports, a case was registered against the chairman of the Church last month. Chairman PC Singh was charged with cheating and engaging in the misappropriation of funds in running an educational society. EOW’s Superintendent of Police Devendra Singh Rajput confirmed the incident and said that several incriminating documents have also been recovered from the premises of the Church chairman.

Fearing religious conversions using educational funds in the institutions run by PC Singh, the CM ordered a probe. Preliminary investigations revealed that Singh had illegally transferred around Rs 2.7 crores collected as students’ fees by the society between 2004-05 and 2011-12 to religious institutions and misused the money to fulfilling his personal needs. This also comes exactly a month after Jan Ki Baat journalist Pradeep Bhandari exposed the activities of Bishop PC Singh on August 8.