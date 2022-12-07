Kolar: A heart wrenching incident took place in the Kolar district in Karnataka. A woman attempted self-immolation, before sprinkling petrol on two children and setting them on fire. One child died and the other is battling for life at a hospital. The gruesome incident took place near Anjanadri Hill at Mulabagilu town in Kolar district of Karnataka.

It has been learnt from police sources that woman idenfied as Jyoti from Andhra Pradesh made an abortive bid to die by suicide. Among her two children, one is battling for life at a hospital. Police rushed to the spot to probe the matter. (Further details are awaited)