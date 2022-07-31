Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A retired bank employee, who lives at Balaji Nagar, along with his daughter and wife, doused their bodies with kerosene and set himself and his kin on fire. The retired bank employee died on the spot and his wife died in the district hospital while his daughter was undergoing treatment.

According to police, Vinod Pathak, 72, a resident of Balaji Nagar in the Kundipura Police Station area, retired from the Central Bank. It is learnt that he was facing financial constraints. Therefore, he decided to end his life by suicide. In the process, he set his wife Kanchan, 60, and daughter on fire. The husband and wife died while the daughter was admitted to the district hospital in critical condition and is undergoing treatment. Kundipura Police Station Inspector Rakesh Bharti informed that Vinod Pathak was retired from the post of manager in Central Bank, he resorted to the extreme step as he was facing financial problems.