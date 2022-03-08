Chandigarh: A Mohali court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia till March 22 in a drugs case. Majithia, the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and brother of former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, was booked under the NDPS Act on the basis of a 2018 report of a probe into a drug racket in the state. The FIR was registered by the Punjab Crime Branch at its Mohali police station last year. Majithia's counsel at the Mohali court, Arshdeep Singh Kaler confirmed that his judicial custody has been extended.

Earlier, he was sent to judicial custody for two weeks on February 24 after he surrendered before the court on the directions of the Supreme Court. The apex court had however directed Punjab Police not to arrest the former Punjab minister till February 23 in the case to enable him to undertake electioneering in the state. Majithia contested the February 20 polls from the Amritsar East constituency, from where Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu is seeking re-election. The results will be announced on March 10.

