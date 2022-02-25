Mohali: Former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Bikram Singh Majithia's bail plea was rejected by a Mohali court on Friday. Earlier, the court had reserved its judgment on the issue.

Majithia had surrendered before the Mohali Court on Thursday, after the relief period, provided by the Supreme Court, expired. The SAD leader was thereafter remanded in judicial custody till March 8 in the case.

After being sent to judicial custody till Thursday, the leader was lodged in Patiala Central Correctional Jail late in the night.

On January 23, the Apex Court had provided relief to Majithia till February 23, restraining his arrest for the same period.

On Friday, while the judgment was initially reserved, it came as a shocker to Majithia after his plea was rejected.

A SAD leader and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's brother-in-law, Majithia was arrested under the Narcotics Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act on December 20, 2021.

