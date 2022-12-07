New Delhi: Around 93 percent of villages in India have mobile internet connectivity, the government said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Of 6,44,131 villages, around 6,05,230 are having mobile internet connectivity and 38901 villages do not have mobile connectivity, the Government said.

Replying to a question by BJP Lok Sabha members, Upendra Singh Rawat and Bholanath (B.P. Saroj) on the subject 'Number of Villages not Connected with Internet', primarily in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Devusinh Chauhan, MoS for Communication said: "In the State of Uttar Pradesh out of 105531 villages, 1,05,257 number of villages are connected with mobile internet and 274 villages are not having any mobile connectivity."

"Government through funding from Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) is implementing various schemes for providing mobile internet connectivity in all remaining villages of the country. Around Rs 18419.20 Cr. have been disbursed from USOF in last three years and current financial year up to October 2022 in the country including the State of Uttar Pradesh".