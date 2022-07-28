Barmer: Two IAF pilots were killed when a MiG-21 Bison fighter aircraft crashed near the Barmer district on Thursday evening. The MiG caught fire as the plane crashed with the debris of the fighter aircraft spread over an area of ​​​​about one kilometre. IAF confirmed that both pilots were killed in the mishap.

"At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries. IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," Indian Air Force tweeted on its official handle.

"It was an IAF plane that crashed near Bhimda village in Baytoo," Barmer District Collector Lok Bandu said. The mishap took place at around 9 pm creating panic in the entire village. As soon as the information about the accident was received, the police and district administration teams and fire tenders left for the spot. A huge crowd of people has gathered near the spot.