Raigad (MH): A 22-year-old naval cook, Vishal Mahesh Kumar, who was posted at a naval base camp at Karanja Island in Uran taluka, went missing on November 3 when he went for a swim. The Naval officials have commenced a probe into the matter, however, Vishal's kin alleged a lack of cooperation from the Navy. The family of the missing naval personnel has demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident.

Vishal's brother, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said that Vishal worked as a cook in the Navy and was last seen at the swimming pool. "The Navy officials told me that they cannot lodge a missing complaint as it has not been more than seven days since Vishal went missing. They also told me that the Navy is investigating the matter but they have not released any official statement yet," Vishal's brother added.

Vishal's brother also said, "I took naval personnel along with me to lodge a missing complaint from our end, the police inquired and asked a few questions about Vishal's last location and on the basis of the naval personnel's answers, a missing complaint has been lodged."