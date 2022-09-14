New Delhi: A one-of-its-kind facility, especially curated for senior citizens with ambulatory, neurological and old age-related conditions, has been set up near the city to provide care for dementia patients. The dedicated residential memory care home in Gurgaon offers holistic care for dementia patients, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Antara Senior Care is a part of Max Group, it said. "The one-of-its-kind facility, specially curated for seniors with ambulatory, neurological and ageing-related conditions provides comprehensive neuro-cognitive care and wellness for dementia including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and other cognitive disorder patients to help them live a life with dignity and comfort," the statement by Antara Senior Care said.

Recognising the growing need for dementia care in the country, Antara is launching its memory care facility that offers clinical wellness solutions, cognitive activities to keep patients mentally and physically stimulated. The facility is also equipped to provide emergency support, continuous surveillance, and regular updates to families of patients, it added. (PTI)