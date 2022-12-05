New Delhi: Melinda French Gates, Co-Chair Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Monday applauded India’s successful Covid-19 vaccination drive and praised the efforts undertaken by the Government of India in managing the pandemic.

Melinda Gates called on the Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, here and congratulated him for the country's successful Covid vaccination drive. According to a health ministry release, she also commended the numerous initiatives of the Health Ministry’s recent programs and policies "served to enhance growth and provide opportunities for women and girls more than ever before".

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya and Melinda Gates discussed in detail the potential and new opportunities for India’s ambitious health sector reforms, with particular emphasis on strengthening the health infrastructure and digital health mission under the aegis of Ayushman Bharat, the release said.

They also discussed opportunities to leverage Indian vaccine manufacturing and digital goods for global public health, specifically in light of India’s charge of the G20 Presidency. Dr. Mandaviya and Melinda Gates unveiled report titled “Grassroot Soldiers: Role of ASHAs and ANMs in the COVID-19 Pandemic Management in India”.

The report is a collaborative endeavor by Union Health Ministry, National Health Systems Resource Center (NHSRC), and the Institute for Competitiveness (IFC). “Our frontline healthcare workers, by taking upon the role of both caregivers and leaders during the pandemic, have emerged as our true heroes. It is important to document and share their story of addressing and managing such a huge crisis with tremendous dedication and commitment," the health minister said.

The report is a comprehensive document encapsulating the experience and key role of ASHAs and ANMs in India’s pandemic response strategy, and their critical role in delivering routine health care services to the remotest corners of the country.

Lauding India’s progress on key health indicators, Melinda Gates reiterated her appreciation of India’s endeavors. She said, “It is amazing how India covered more than 90% of its population through vaccination in such a short time.

India has been a champion in pioneering innovations to fight the pandemic and minimize its impact on the most vulnerable groups. The country has made rapid strides in improving health outcomes of millions of citizens, particularly in ensuring consistent progress on maternal and child health indicators."

The Gates Foundation, she said, stands committed to supporting India’s health priorities including health system strengthening and elimination of persistent diseases. Melinda Gates also congratulated Dr. Mandaviya on India’s G20 Presidency.