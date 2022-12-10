New Delhi: In the recent MCD elections in Delhi, candidates with mixed backgrounds made it to the list of councilors. The young population --21 to 40 years-- has the highest representation in the MCD councilor's post.

The Aam Aadmi Party on December 7 dislodged the BJP from power in the MCD, giving it control over key civic sectors in the city. In the 250-ward MCD, the AAP won 134 while the BJP won 104, the Congress 9 and others 3. Of the 134 seats AAP won, 77 were wrested from the BJP.

Of the 250 newly elected councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at least 17 per cent have declared criminal cases against them while another 8 per cent face “serious” cases, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms report. At least 67 per cent are crorepatis, 51 per cent have declared educational qualifications between Class 5 and Class 12, and 66 per cent are in the 41-70 age group, the report added.

BJP councilor Rajpal Singh, who was elected from Srinivaspuri located in Delhi's South East district, has a net worth of more than Rs 47 crores. On the other hand, Manju Setia, a councilor from Subhash Nagar seat on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket, has wealth of more than Rs 42 crore. BJP's Vineet Vohra from Paschim Vihar has assets worth over Rs 37 crore.

The Association for Democratic Reforms and Delhi Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 248 winning candidates in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. Of 248 the winning candidates analysed, 132 (53 per cent) are women, and one — the AAP’s Sultanpuri-A ward councillor Bobi — is from the transgender community. In 2017, of the 266 councillors for whom data was available, 139 (52 per cent) were women.

Besides, the ADR survey findings also revealed that political parties were generous enough to provide tickets to women candidates for fighting the Delhi MCD election. Among the elected representatives for Delhi MCD, the representation share of women candidates was 134 or 53.6 per cent, a slight increase of 1.6 per cent compared to the previous election.