Lucknow: The electricity supply of the Shahi Idgah mosque of Mathura was disconnected on Sunday with an FIR lodged against it for having an illegal electricity connection. A fine was also recovered from Tanveer Ahmed, the secretary of the Shahi Idgah Masjid Committee.

According to a press statement issued by the government here, the action was taken as part of its ongoing campaign against illegal electricity consumption in the state. According to the statement, the connection was cut by a joint team of Mathura district police and the Electricity department. An FIR was also booked in the matter under section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003, at Krishna Nagar Police Station.

According to the statement the action was taken at the complaint of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust. The Shahi Idgah mosque is locked in a legal battle with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust over the mosque property.

On January 25, a Mathura court heard the Amin survey case in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute and fixed February 10 as the date for next hearing. Additional Civil Judge Senior Division III fixed the date during the hearing of the case. On Wednesday, a demand was made by the Krishna Janmabhoomi side for an inspection of the Shahi Idgah Masjid. On the other hand, the Idgah side prayed for recalling the order of Amin inspection and called for the dismissal of the case.

In December last year, the court issued an order to conduct a survey at the disputed site. The court issued notices to all parties, saying they had been asked to comply with the court's order. (With Agency Inputs)