Beijing: Mohammad Abbas Wani, manager of India's Winter Olympics contingent, has tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at the Beijing Airport.

Abbas Wani is part of the six-member Indian delegation at the Winter Olympics where Jammu and Kashmir skier Arif Khan is the only athlete from the country to have qualified this time. Arif will be competing in Slalom and Giant Slalom events during the Games.

Confirming the news about Wani testing positive for COVID-19, the President of the Indian Olympic Games Association, Narendra Batra, said that he is undergoing treatment in isolation.

Taking to Twitter, Mohammad Abbas Wani wrote, "I am in quarantine in my hotel room at Olympic village & have been asked to restrict my movement within the room until the results of my 2nd Covid test. I am completely fine & asymptomatic."

The Beijing Olympics will be held from February 4-20 and the Indian contingent also includes Harjinder Singh as its chef de mission, Ludar Chand Thakur as an alpine coach, Puran Chand as a technician, and Roop Chand Negi as a team official.

Meanwhile, China on Wednesday fielded Qi Fabio, the regimental commander of the People's Liberation Army, who was injured during the June 2020 border skirmish with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, as a torchbearer for the Games Torch Relay.

(With Agency Inputs)