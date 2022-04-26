Patna: In yet another case of sexual assault of a minor in Bihar, a 35-year-old man allegedly raped a four-month-old girl child in Danapur. The accused was arrested after the child's mother lodged a complaint.

The grave crime happened in a village under the Akilpur police station area in ​​Diara region. As the villagers got to know about the incident, they thrashed the accused and then handed him to the police. He was identified as Santosh, a resident of the Didarganj police station area of Patna, who was at his sister's place when he attempted the crime with the girl child in the neighbourhood. Santosh, who was told to be drunk went to the neighbourhood and took away the girl child from her mother under the pretext of playing with her and raped her.

When he returned, the child's mother saw bloodstains on the girl's clothes and questioned Santosh, over which he fled the spot and hid in a cornfield. SHO Akilpur police station confirmed the incident and said an FIR has been registered against the accused under the POCSO act. In less than 10 days, Bihar has reported several similar cases where minors and infant girls were targeted.

On April 20, a 2-month-old infant and a 10-year-old girl were raped in Chhapra and Patna areas respectively. On April 18, a 2-year-old was raped in Rohtas. A day before that two minors were raped in Gopalganj and Begusarai.

Read: Woman gang-raped, murdered in Dausa; BJP questions 'inefficient' Rajasthan govt