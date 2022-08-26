Darbhanga: A man from Darbhanga, Bihar, was recently beaten up all night with his hands and feet tied up by the people of another community on the accusation of theft. The victim is identified as Ram Prakash Paswan, a resident of Rajoura village of Kevati police station area in Bihar's ​​Darbhanga district. He was brought to DMCH in a critical condition. From there he has been admitted to a private hospital. The incident took place on August 16 in Hijra village under Rahika police station of ​​Madhubani district.

The video of Ram Prakash getting beaten up has gone viral on social media. The incident took place when the victim was returning home from his aunt's village in the night. The matter came to the notice of the media when Bajrang Dal workers reached his village and inquired about the whole situation. After this, Darbhanga Police has also come into action. The statement of the injured has been recorded and sent to Rahika police station in Madhubani.

Man lynched in Darbhanga

Pooja Kumari, daughter of the victim said, "Papa was returning from his aunt's house in Madhubani on the night of 16 August. During this, when he reached Hijra village of Rahika police station area, someone stopped him by giving voice. After that a large number of people tied his hands and feet accusing him of theft and then started beating him up with sticks all night. When the people of the village went to rescue him, a demand of Rs 20 lakh was made. Papa's condition was critical, so people immediately rescued him by paying Rs 50,000."

Pooja Kumari, daughter of Ram Prakash Paswan told that her father was returning from Madhubani to his aunt's house on the night of 16 August.

His clothes were also taken off. After which, he was beaten up with sticks. In lieu of releasing Ram Prakash, Rs 20,00000 was demanded. She said that after paying Rs 50,000, her father was rescued and brought to the hospital.

Rajeev Prakash Madhukar, Former District Secretary, Bajrang Dal said, "Ram Prakash Paswan is engaged in the work of religion which is why he was targeted by the other community. Mob lynching was tried with him. The people of PFI live incident took place. If the police do not take action by arresting the accused, then Bajrang Dal will make a big agitation regarding this.”

Talking about the beating of the father, Pooja further told that the accused had already targeted him. There was a preparation to beat him on the day of Muharram which was unsuccessful.

At the same time, Rajiv Prakash Madhukar, former district convener of Bajrang Dal, said that Ram Prakash Paswan is engaged in religious activities and this is why he was targeted.

Krishna Nandan Kumar, Sadar SDPO, Darbhanga said, "The statement of the injured has been recorded. It is not lawful from anywhere that people should take the law into their own hands by accusing someone and punish themselves. Darbhanga police has sent the recorded statement to Rahika police station in Madhubani district. Investigation of the matter is going on”.