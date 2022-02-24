Jammu: Security forces on Thursday claimed to have foiled a major terror plot by foiling transportation of weapons through a drone from across the border in the RS Pura Arnia area of Jammu.

A police spokesman said that a special search operation was launched by SOG and Jammu police in Arnia area of RS Pura sub-division following input about a suspicious drone activity and dropping of arms and ammunition by Pak-based terrorist outfits LET/TRF on the behest of Pak agency ISI in RS Pura Arnia area.

During the search operation, three boxes of the arms and ammunition that were dropped through the drone during night hours were recovered by the search party from Treva village of Arnia, R S Pura, the spokesman said.

The arms and ammunition comprise three detonators, as many remote-controlled IEDs, as many explosive bottles, a Cortex wire -1 bundle, two Timer IEDs, a pistol, two Magazines, six Grenades, and 70 rounds.

The police spokesman said that the dropping of these huge arms and explosives "depicts a major terrorist plan of the Pak-based terror outfit (LET/TRF)". "With the recovery of this huge consignment of arms and explosive is a major terror plot have been averted by the alert troops of J&k police, " the police, " he said.

A case FIR no. 12/2022 under relevant section and laws stands registered in police station Arnia and further investigation in the instant case is going on.