Mumbai: After the Chandiwal Commission cancelled the warrant against Param Bir Singh on Monday, it will today interrogate former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the corruption case. This will be the first time that Anil Deshmukh will be appearing before the Commission after the Ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh had levelled allegations of corruption against him and former API Sachn Vaze in March 2021.

So far, the Commission has also interrogated Sachin Vaze as well as Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande in the case. On Monday, the news of Vaze and Param Bir Singh's hour long meeting in a cabin had surfaced. This had alerted the police and an investigation about the details and the permission protocols of this meeting is underway.

In March 2021, a top-notch police officer in Mumbai Param Bir Singh had accused NCP leader Anil Deshmukh of corruption in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar. In the letter, he accused Deshmukh of ordering former API Sachin Vaze to collect

Rs 100 crore every month from the restaurant and bar owners in the city. Vaze was arrested after the allegations, along with Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde. While the former still remains in police custody, the latter have been released, but are still being interrogated.

Also read: Chandiwal Commission cancels bailable warrant against Param Bir Singh