Mumbai: The Commission headed by Justice KU Chandiwal cancelled the bailable warrant against Ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai, Param Bir Singh earlier today in Mumbai. The warrant was issued against Singh for repetitively failing to appear before the commission investigating corruption allegations leveled by the former top cop against the ex-Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh.

Formed in March this year, the Chandiwal Commission has further asked Param Bir Singh to deposit Rs 15,000 in CM's relief fund within a week for not appearing before the commission as ordered earlier.

In March 2021, the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai Param Bir Singh had made severe allegations against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. The letter said that Deshmukh had ordered the former API Sachin Vaze to collect an amount of Rs. 100 crore every month from the restaurant and bar owners in the city. Vaze was arrested after the allegations, along with Anil Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde.

While Vaze still remains under arrest, this was the first time in 8 months that both Singh and Vaze came face to face. They will also be interrogated by the commission together today.

Singh has already submitted a promissory note saying that he does not wish to undergo any investigations and since he does not have any proofs, he cannot appear before the commission. However, Singh's lawyer was clearly told by the panel that Singh must appear before the commission on Monday, following which Singh was interrogated this morning.