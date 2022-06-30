No floor test now, Fadnavis may be sworn in as CM tomorrow: Maha crisis in 10 points
Published on: 2 hours ago
Mumbai (Maharashtra): The political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to a climax with former CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis likely to take oath as the 20th Chief Minister of the state on Friday.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story:
- The floor test supposed to happen today (June 30) has become void since Uddhav Thackeray filed his resignation as Chief Minister on Wednesday. Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat informed all state MLAs that as per Governor's orders, there was no need for a floor test now, so the special session will not be convened today.
- BJP's core group in Maharashtra, meanwhile, is meeting at noon today to discuss the way forward. The group will also meet with the Shiv Sena rebel faction in the afternoon.
- It is learned that Devendra Fadnavis will meet the Governor on June 30 and claim power. Also, sources say that Fadnavis will be sworn in as Chief Minister on July 1 and Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.
- BJP leaders, waiting in the wings for staging a comeback to power in the state, celebrated Thackeray's announcement that he was stepping down as CM. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil was seen treating party colleague Devendra Fadnavis, slated to return as CM, with sweets.
- Thackeray's resignation came minutes after the Supreme Court refused to stay the floor test on June 30 as directed by Governor BS Koshyari. Thackeray also declared that he will resign as a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.
- The resignation of Thackeray (62) capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in the cool climes of Goa on Wednesday night.
- Maharashtra has lost a sensible and cultured chief minister in Uddhav Thackeray who has stepped down gracefully, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday night.
- As the fate of the state government hung in balance on Wednesday, the state cabinet approved the renaming of Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar, and that of Osmanabad city as Dharashiv. The cabinet meeting chaired by Thackeray also approved the naming of the upcoming Navi Mumbai international airport after farmer leader late D B Patil.
- Following is the party position in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly: Shiv Sena 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti Party 2, MNS 1, CPI (M) 1, PWP 1, Swambhimani Paksha 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party 1, and Independents 13. There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke last month. Of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs, 39 rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with 10 independents.
- Two NCP members - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in jail.
