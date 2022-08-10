Pune: In a shocking incident, an unknown man abducted and sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl near a railway station in Pune in Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. Police has launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

As per the police, the minor girl was returning home after giving delivering the lunchbox to her father when the accused abducted her near platform number 6 of the railway station. He forcefully took her to a nearby room and sexually assaulted her.

Soon after the incident came to the fore, police registered a case in Bundagarden police station and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Police have released the sketch of the accused man and has asked the general public to reach out to them in case of any clue.

