Sidhi: In a horrifying incident a man beheaded his maternal uncle over the suspicion of witchcraft in the Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. Police arrested the accused identified as Ravendra Singh Gaur (26). The incident took place in Kari Mati village falling under Jamodi police station.

As per the locals, after committing the crime the man kept wandering with the beheaded head in the village for hours which caused fear and havoc among the villagers. The accused had warned his uncle, Maksudan Singh Gaur, (60) earlier that he will avenge his father's death as he believed that he had killed his father by witchcraft.

Additional SP Anjulata Patel said that as soon as the information about the matter was received, a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused. The victim's body has been sent for postmortem.

"In the preliminary interrogation, the young man revealed that he attempted the crime to avenge his father's death that happened 10 years ago because of Uncle's witchcraft activities. We are investigating the matter further," the ASP said.

