Patna: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 40-year-old man allegedly shot his ex-wife and daughter before killing himself in a posh area located in a police colony under Gardanibagh police station in the state capital on Thursday over a family dispute. The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Begusarai, his ex-wife Priyanka Bharati(30), and his daughter Sanskriti Prabha(14).

The incident happened around noon when the woman was going to her rented accommodation with her late sister's daughter and mother after returning from Begusarai. Rajiv stopped the trio and had a brief scuffle with them. Before anyone could understand, he put his pistol on her daughter's forehead and fired. Then he killed his wife in the middle of the road and later he shot himself in the head. All the three died on the spot. The whole incident was captured in the CCTV footage which went viral after the deaths.

After Killing Ex-wife and daughter, man shoot himself, incident captured in camera

Rajeev was married to the elder sister of Priyanka - the woman he shot. He had then married Priyanka after her sister died of natural causes, the police said. Relationships reportedly turned sour between them leading to their divorce.

The young woman he shot is identified as Sanskriti (14), his own daughter from his first marriage. She also refused to live with him and moved in with her stepmother as well as her maternal aunt. His wife has married another man who works with the Air Force after leaving him and was living with him in a rented apartment in Patna's high profile Police colony area, home to top retired police officials.

Patna SSP Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said after the death of her sister Priya, Priyanka was married to her brother-in-law Rajiv, who was in diary (milk) business with his brother in Begusarai. “Due to physical assault by her husband, she divorced him about 3-4 years back and moved to Patna with Sanskriti. She married another person named Satish Kumar, who works in the airforce in Delhi. The accused was asking for the daughter’s custody but Priyanka refused and asked him to apply in court. Even the girl did not want to live with his father because he used to assault her mother and aunt-cum-mother,” he added.

“On Thursday, he followed them from Begusarai to Patna and murdered them before killing himself. A case has been filed under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC but the charge sheet will be filed showing the accused dead, so in that case there will be no trial,” he adds.

