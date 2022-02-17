Chamoli: Low-intensity earthquake tremors were felt once again in Chamoli, Uttarakhand at 2.24 pm today. The tremors measured at 3.3 on the Richter scale and so far no reports of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake were reported. According to the National Center for Seismology, a mild tremor was felt in Chamoli at 2:24 pm. The epicentre of the earthquake was 5 km beneath the earth's surface.

As per scientists, the Indian plate is moving 40 to 50 millimetres annually in the Himalayan region and when two or more plates collide or there is friction between the plates, it creates tension in that area which leads to earthquakes.

