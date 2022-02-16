New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at around 5:43 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 05:43:26 IST, Lat: 33.90 & Long: 75.23, Depth: 16 Km, Location: 15km SSW of Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

(ANI)