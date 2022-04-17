Ranchi: Troubled by financial constraints after losing her job in lockdown, Ruhi Kumari, a hotelier in past turned her hobby into her profession and is now successfully on her way to becoming an entrepreneur.

Ruhi, who did her schooling in Ranchi and then hotel management studies at Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, later worked with many big five-star hotels in Delhi. After serving in five-star hotels for about 3 years, she got an opportunity to work on cruise ships and travel all across the world. She lent different cuisines and dishes from countries like America, Australia, and New Zealand.

Lost job in Covid, Ranchi girl becomes self reliant turning passion into profession

But in 2020 as the Covid-19 hit the world, Ruhi lost her job and was not working for almost 2 years, all her savings were exhausted, and started facing financial constraints. Unfortunately in between all this, her father also lost his job making things even worse for the family.

As Ruhi remembers she took inspiration from PM Modi's Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan (Self-reliant India campaign) and decided to start her own business. Using her skills and experience she went into cake making and slowly she started getting recognition in the field.

Now she gets orders worth lakhs of rupees and also people appreciate her cakes. "People are relishing our cakes because we offer them different varieties," says Ruhi with a glint of pride.

