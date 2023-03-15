New Delhi: The FCRA Registration Certificates of 1827 associations have been cancelled under section 14 of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for non-compliance with the provisions and rules of the Act, the Union Home Ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The information was shared by Minister of State, Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply.

"During the last five years i.e. 2018 to 2022, the FCRA Registration Certificates of 1,827 associations have been cancelled under section 14 of the Act due to violation of the provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder," stated Rai.

Elaborating further on the issue, the Union Minister pointed out that Section 32 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 provides for revision by the Central Government of any order passed in a proceeding against any association registered under the Act.

According to the Minister the application for revision and disposed of on merits under the Act. He further stated that since November 2021 the FCRA certificate of Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), New Delhi and Missionaries of Charity (MoC), Kolkata was renewed by way of revision.

Answering a separate question from BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey regarding the number of NGOs which have or have not provided information about their annual accounts in compliance with the norms prescribed under the law, Rai replied that as on 10 March 2023 "FCRA registration certificate of 16383 number of Associations is valid, out of which 14966 number of Associations have submitted mandatory Annual Returns for FY 2021-22 under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010."

As for the details of the foreign funds received by NGOs during each year from 2019 till 2021 and its state-wise details, Rai stated that Delhi topped the list by getting a foreign contribution of nearly Rs 14,000 crores, followed by Rs 7.24 thousand crores to Karnataka, Rs 6.80 thousand crore to Tamil Nadu and Rs 5.55 thousand crore to Maharashtra and others.