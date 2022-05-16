Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Several Ganga Ghats in Haridwar have been witnessing a huge footfall of devotees on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. People were taking a holy dip on this auspicious occasion. Pilgrims from various parts of the country have been thronging Har Ki Pauri since the wee hours of Monday.

According to mythology, taking a holy dip on Buddha Purnima is considered auspicious. Lakhs of devotees have thronged the Har Ki Pauri to take the holy bath on this pious occasion. Till now, at least four lakh devotees have taken the holy bath so far, said sources.

The Haridwar police administration has made elaborate security arrangements given the huge footfall of devotees to take the holy dip on the occasion. The Mela (fair) has been divided into six zones and 18 sectors. Besides, to put a check on traffic snarl-ups, entry of heavy commercial vehicles to the city has been banned, said sources.