Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday issued notice to the State government on a petition that calls for the appointment of the second Upa-Lokayukta. The petition filed by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya, a Hubballi-based NGO, came up for hearing before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale.

The petition states, "It is submitted that if the second Upa-Lokayukta, as sanctioned in 1984 is not appointed, the institution of the Lokayukta will be unable to continue its mandate due to huge pendency thus affecting its usefulness." The petition states that while a Lokayukta and a Upa-Lokayukta have been appointed, the absence of the second Upa-Lokayukta is affecting work of the institution.

"There is a large increase in complaints over the course of several years and months. The pendency is so high and will increase in months ahead if no second Upa-Lokayukta is appointed soon," the petition says. The petition further says it "requests the intervention of his Hon'ble Court to direct the respondent to appoint the second Upa-Lokayukta (the now vacant post) to the institution under the Karnataka Lokayukta Act at the earliest and to pass such other order or orders as this Hon'ble Court deems fit to grant in the facts and circumstances of the case." (PTI)