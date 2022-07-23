New Delhi: Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind's journey from a small Uttar Pradesh village to India's top constitutional post is a wonderful and inspiring achievement of the country's democracy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Saturday. Addressing a farewell function organised on behalf of Members of Parliament for the outgoing president, Birla said Kovind's commitment to political fairness and making Rashtrapati Bhavan accessible to citizens will inspire generations to come.

Addressing the gathering at the historic Central Hall of Parliament, the Lok Sabha speaker said the President's address in Parliament reflects his vision, deep understanding of political and social issues and his clear thought process towards their solution. His addresses to MPs inspired all political parties alike, Birla said.

This is why Kovind received the full support of leaders of all parties and all MPs see him as the guardian of constitutional values and ideals, the Lok Sabha speaker said. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were also present at the farewell function in Parliament which was addressed by President Kovind.

Birla said President Kovind's unwavering commitment to important issues of public interest is a testament to his dedication to public service. "Rashtrapati Ji" has proved that he is a multi-faceted and sensitive public servant through his efforts towards national interest and the welfare of the common man, he said. On this occasion, a signature book was gifted to the outgoing president. (PTI)