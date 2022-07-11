New Delhi: The outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind during the last five years of his tenure visited 33 foreign countries with Jamaica and St. Vincent and Grenadines being the last two foreign destinations visited by him in May this year.

As President Kovind is completing his tenure as the Head of the State on July 24, he also visited 36 States and UTs across India during the last five years. According to the statement from President's Secretariat and External Affairs Ministry, Kovind made his maiden foreign visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia from October 3 to 7 in 2017.

He took charge as the 14th President of India on July 25, 2017. During his visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia, President Kovind was accompanied by the First Lady and five of his other family members as well as other President's Secretariat delegation. A five-member Parliamentary delegation also accompanied Kovind on his maiden international visit.

The last foreign visit of President Kovind took place from May 15 to 21 this year when he visited Caribbean nations like Jamaica and St. Vincent and Grenadines. According to the President's Secretariat, Kovind paid his maiden visit to Jammu & Kashmir (Leh) on August 21, 2017, along with his son Prashant Kumar, daughter Swati, and other members of the President's Secretariat delegation.

He paid his last visit to Vrindavan and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh on June 27 along with First Lady and his daughter. He was accompanied by President's Secretariat delegation, auxiliary, and other security staff.

Kovind paid maximum visits to Uttar Pradesh (23) followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat which he visited 11 times each. As far as the Northeastern States are concerned, Kovind visited Assam four times with his maiden visit to Silchar, Guwahati (Assam), and Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) from November 19-22, 2017. President Kovind visited all other States of the Northeast at least once in the last five years.