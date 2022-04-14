Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): The clamping of curfew after the eruption of communal violence during a religious procession in the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh entered the fifth day on Thursday. Notably, Ambedkar Jayanti, Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday will be observed under the shadow of the curfew whereas some relaxation in curfew for at least two hours, especially for women will be provided on Thursday.

Although, the medical services have been continuing even during the curfew. The district and police administration has asked people to stay indoors and the government agencies have ensured safety and security for people. People from some areas in Khargone have started leaving their homes, although, this was denied by District Magistrate (DM) Anugrah P.

Police rounded up at least 100 miscreants and houses of those involved in rioting are being razed. A large contingent of police forces comprising an IPS rank officer, 15 DSP rank officers and jawans belonging to Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed at sensitive locations. Meanwhile, two Muslim organisations handed over a memorandum stating that they are being targeted by the police and administration, "our structures are being razed and several innocent people were put behind bars. At least 100 Muslim families have left the Khargone."