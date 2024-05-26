84-Year-Old Illiterate Ayurvedic Doctor Appears for VIII Class Exam in MP's Chhindwara

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): When he was of schooling age, he never stepped into the school, but he claimed to have experience providing Ayurvedic treatment in many countries. Meet Dr Prakash Indian Tata, who claims to have successfully treated many renowned personalities, including Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, many politicians, businessmen from around the world and Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya.

(From left) Dr Prakash Indian Tata speaking to ETV Bharat; he is writing VIII class exam in MP's Chhindwara (ETV Bharat)

He learnt Ayurveda from the age of 5

Dr Prakash Indian Tata said, "He never stepped into a school for studies, because from the age of 5, he went to his Guru's ashram in Amarkantak and for 20 years he learned to treat with herbs and understood Ayurveda. After this, he opened his clinics in four places in Koyalanchal of Chhindwara and started treating with the herbs of Patalkot.

Dr Prakash Indian Tata said, "He is treating people from across the world. In July, he will go to America and provide some people there. In India, he has treated many big personalities of the film world, from Amitabh Bachchan to others, with the herbs of Patalkot."

Politicians and industrialists of many countries of the world are his followers. Not only this, Dr Prakash Indian Tata claims that when Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya had a problem with his legs, many doctors from all over the world failed to treat him. After this, former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin informed Sanath Jayasuriya about Dr Prakash Indian Tata and then Dr Prakash Indian Tata went to Sri Lanka and treated Sanath Jayasuriya and after that, he was cured.

Dr Tata appears for Class VIII exam at the age of 84

Dr Prakash Indian Tata said that he is not educated. When he used to go abroad, people used to make fun of him, so he thought that age was not a barrier to studying. Hence, he first appeared for the V standard exam from the Madhya Pradesh Open Board and now he is appearing for the VIII standard exam. After this, he will appear for the X and XII exams.

Prakash Indian Tata said, according to the municipality, he was born in 1940, but his age is shown as 1955 in the documents". He claimed that it is a miracle of Ayurveda that today he is 84 years old, but one cannot tell by looking at him he is that age.

Dr Prakash Indian Tata said, "His real name is Prakash Vishwakarma. But, when he used to live in the ashram of his Guru Amrit Prasad Tiwari in Amarkantak, during this time, the Guru used to call him Dr Prakash Indian Tata. Since then he has been called Dr Prakash Indian Tata." Due to treatment with the herbs of Patalkot, his graph is constantly rising. That is why in July, the University of America will confer him an honorary doctorate.