Bengaluru: A 35-yr-old woman journalist from Kerala working with an international news agency was found hanging at her apartment in the Siddapur area near Whitefield in Bengaluru on Wednesday while accusing her husband of “torture” in a purported suicide note. Her family has cried foul play and demanded a thorough investigation.

Shruti Narayanan was found dead in her apartment by her brother Nishanth Narayanan with three purported suicide notes lying nearby i.e; one for police, another for her techie husband Aneesh Koroth and the third for her aged parents Narayanan Periya and Satyabhama in Kasaragod. Nishanth had gone to check on Shruti after her phone was dead and she did not report for work on Monday night. As per Nishanth, Shruti wrote to her husband in the suicide note that no one will be able to bear his torture and if he ever plans to marry again, “marry a deaf and blind woman so that she would not have to hear and see him abusing her”.

In the note to her parents, Shruthi wrote that if she lives “it will be a reason for sorrow for you every day. But, if I die, your sadness will last only for a few days.”

Her family members have suspected that she was murdered by strangulation and demanded a thorough investigation into the case. According to the police, Shruti got married to Aneesh in 2017 and the two were living in a flat at Nellurhalli in Whitefield. A case of unnatural death has been registered at Whitefield police station.

(Disclaimer: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

