Palakkad (Kerala): Nine were killed in an accident in Vadakkancherry after a tourist bus carrying students from Baselious School in Ernakulam's Mulanthuruthy crashed into a KSRTC bus on Thursday.

Police said that the tourist bus was carrying 42 students and five teachers. Out of the 47 passengers 36 suffered injuries. Among the injured 12 are in critical condition. The accident which took place shortly after 12 am on Thursday. There were 49 passengers in the KSRTC bus. The deceased include a KSRTC bus passenger and a teacher, they added.

The tourist bus had a group from Mar Baselios School, Ernakulam onboard who had gone on an excursion to Ooty. Eyewitnesses say that the bus was speeding. The accident occurred when a KSRTC bus and a tourist bus collided. Alathur, Vadakancherry Fire Force Unit and local people are carrying out the rescue operation. Several people got seriously injured in the accident, police said.

The accident took place at Vadakancheri Anchumoorthy Mangalam. The tourist bus which came at excessive speed hit the rear of the KSRTC bus and overturned into a swamp.