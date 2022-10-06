Jalpaiguri (West Bengal): At least eight persons including four women died and several went missing when a flash flood caught people immersing Durga idols off guard on an island in Maal river in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Wednesday evening. Jalpaiguri District Magistrate Moumita Godara confirmed the toll in the incident which took place on Vijayadashami.

WB : 8 killed in flash flood in Jalpaiguri during Durga idol immersion

"Eight persons have drowned in Mal river in North Bengal due to flash floods during idol immersion of Goddess Durga," said the District Magistrate. She also said that around 50 persons have been rescued so far adding that 13 persons with minor injuries were admitted to a nearby hospital.

According to sources in the district administration NDRF, SDRF and police have been pressed into service for the search and rescue operation. They further revealed that with the timely intervention of the administration, as many as 40 stranded people were rescued from an island in the middle of the river.

However, State Backward Class Welfare Minister and Mal MLA Bulu Chik Baraik said that the death toll may increase. "I was present at the spot when the incident happened. Several people were swept away and the water current was very strong. Hundreds of people were present when the incident took place. Several are still missing," he added.'

Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari urged the state administration to step up the rescue operations. "Saddening news coming from Jalpaiguri as flash flood in Mal river during Durga Puja immersion swept away many people. Few deaths have been reported till now. I request the DM of Jalpaiguri & @chief_west to urgently step up rescue efforts & provide assistance to those in distress," tweeted Adhikari.