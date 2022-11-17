New Delhi : Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has alleged that a shocking exposé reveals those in citadels of power, including Karnataka Chief Minister, are responsible for theft of voter data, fraud and impersonation.

The Congress leader further said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his officials, government officers and the State Election authority are partners in crime in trampling democracy. Allegations are also levelled against the officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) are also part of this.

CM is BBMP inchrge minister and Its Chief Commissioner is Bengaluru's electoral officer. A pvt entity Chilume Edu Institute applies for permission for voter awareness. On being permitted they commit the fraud of collecting voter data by impersonating booth-level officers. They They do so in cahoots with Min incharge - CM, BBMP controlled by BJP and election authority. They also issue them BLO cards. They don't upload voters' info on Garuda - ECI app - but on Digital Sameeksha - app owned by a pvt company for use by MPs, MLAs and political parties.