Koppal (Karnataka): Five people died on the spot in a road accident that occurred near Bhanapur in Yalaburga taluk on Saturday night. Four others were seriously injured. The probing police officials said that the accident may have happened after a car was hit by a lorry.

According to police, Devappa Koppad (62) from Binyal village in Kukanur taluk was returning home with eight others from a birthday party of his relative's granddaughter in the district headquarters town of Koppal on Saturday night. His car rummaged head-on into a lorry, killing five people on the spot.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh: Five family members dead in road accident

The accident took place around 10.30 pm at Bhanupur. The deceased identified as Devappa Koppada (62), Girijamma (45), Shanthamma (32), Parvathamma (32) are from the same family, from the Binnala village. Another deceased Kasturi (22) was a relative from Haralapur village of Gadag district. The injured have been identified as Driver Harshvardhana (35), Pallavi (28), Puttaraja (7) and Bhumika (5).

The dead bodies were soon shifted to the morgue while the injured were admitted to the hospital. It is suspected that the Scorpio was hit by a lorry and escaped from the accident spot without stopping the vehicle. The officials have launched an investigation into the matter, while the officials have warned the officials deployed at the check posts to be more vigilant in order to avoid such incidents, SP Arunashmugam Giri said.