Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh): Five members of a family except one were killed in a road accident here when the lorry collided with an auto, while they were returning from the Annaprashan ceremony of the child. The incident happened at the B.Kammapalli crossroad of the Railwaykodur Mandal.

The deceased include two children, two women and one man. Only one person, identified as the father of the child, survived the tragedy. Krishna Reddy, the sole survivor of the accident, is a contract employee at the district electricity department, the sources confirmed.

The police and the hospital authorities were informed immediately about the accident. The authorities rushed to the spot but the five had already succumbed to their injuries by then. The family of 6 was reportedly on board the auto-rickshaw when it collided with a lorry approaching from the opposite side. The auto driver also sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and are currently trying o ascertain the exact reason for the accident. They have assured that the culprit will be identified soon and the required action will be taken against them.