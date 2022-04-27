Kalimedu (Tamil Nadu): In Wednesday's ghastly mishap in Kalimedu village near Thanjavur, as many as 11 people including three children were electrocuted while 13 others were injured when the temple car they were accompanying touched the overhead power line.

Jeeva, who was a witness to the horrific accident spoke to ETV Bharat and described how one person gave up his life while trying to save others. "The chariot roamed the four streets of the village. At around 3 am, as people were turning the temple car, its top touched the high tension power lines at about 30 feet height. At least two people were immediately electrocuted while two were still alive. Besides, the youth who were dragging the chariot were also either killed or injured immediately," he said.

As against the norm, instead of wood, the chariot, Jeeva said, was made entirely of iron. At least six persons were electrocuted on the spot while seven others were thrown away over the ground due to high-voltage electric shock. They were critically injured and rushed to Thanjavur Medical College hospital where five of them died.

Amid the melee, Saminathan (54), who was sitting close by at a safe distance jumped in to rescue a person who was electrocuted. Unfortunately, Saminathan also died trying the save the person. Soon, officials of the fire and emergency services reached the spot and started rescuing the people. Firefighters evacuated the victims, who were rushed to the hospital by ambulance and private cars.