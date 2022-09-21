Jodhpur: Researchers at IIT, Jodhpur in collaboration with other institutions have come up with a technique that helps in detecting Alzheimer's disease in the brain. The Molecular Probe developed in the laboratory helps in brain mapping to detect the disease. When the Molecular Probe is sent to the brain, it transmits fluorescent color light hinting at the presence of the disease.

Dr. Surjit Ghosh, Professor of the Department of Bioscience, IIT Jodhpur, said, "In the new technique, we try to find out amyloid beta aggregates in the brain responsible for Alzheimer's disease. The amyloid beta accumulates in the brain causing damage to neurons. It gradually affects memory."

The presence of amyloid beta aggregate in the brain is detected through Molecular Probe. The Molecular Probe emits red fluorescent light after sensing the presence of amyloid beta aggregates in the brain. The research work was also published in SCS Chemical Neuroscience Journal. The research work was carried out by Professor Dr. Surjit Ghosh of the Department of Biosciences, IIT Jodhpur, along with his co-researchers Ratnam Malais, Juhi Khan, and Rajshekhar Roy.