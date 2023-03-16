Giridih (Jharkhand): The mortal remains of Abhishek Kumar Mandal, a student, who was pursuing an M Tech (civil engineering) course at IIT-Guwahati, will be brought to his native village at Bagodar in Giridih district of Jharkhand Thursday. The parents of the deceased arrived at Guwahati to receive the body. The kin of the deceased is expected to come with the body on Thursday.

The cause of death was not known to the village headman Pradeep Mahato. "We did not know the reason behind the death. We are eagerly waiting for the body to arrive at the village. Parents and relatives of slain student Abhishek, who were in Guwahati to take the body, could not say about the cause of the death."

Abhishek Kumar Mandal hailing from Pochari village in the Bagodar area of the state was pursuing M Tech (civil engineering) course at IIT-Guwahati. According to news reports published in local media, Abhishek, along with his three other friends, had gone to Mawkyrwat for sightseeing at Od Ringai natural bridge. The natural bridge was formed from a tree root. The tourist spot is located in Mawten village, two km away from Mawkyrwat in Meghalaya.

Local media reports said that it was a suspected case of death due to drowning. Divers present at the spot fished out the body and handed it over to the police. The Guwahati police after conducting the post-mortem handed over the body to the deceased's family. Abhishek's father Vinod Kumar Mandal, along with his relatives, and the mortal remains left for Bagodar in Jharkhand. A pall of gloom descended on the village when people heard about the demise of Abhishek. The relatives, villagers and well wishers of Abhishek are in a state of shock.