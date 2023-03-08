Giridih (Jharkhand): Two cybercriminals were arrested with bank details of around 6 lakh people in their mobiles in Jharkhand's Giridih district, police said on Wednesday. The police identified the accused as Nikhil and Zakir Ansari, residents of Gandey Bazar of the Gandey police station area. Nikhil was earlier convicted in a cyber crime case in 2018. The police seized four mobiles, Rs. 60,000 cash, an ATM card, an Aadhaar card, and a PAN card.

Speaking to reporters, DSP Headquarters Sanjay Rana said that following a tip off SP Amit Renu instructed to conduct the raid and a team of cyber police headed by DSP Sandeep Suman and Cyber station in-charge Adikant Mahato nabbed the two accused. According to police sources. According to police sources names, mobile numbers, addresses, bank account numbers, current postings, and annual salaries of around 6 lakh common people were found on the phones seized from the accused.

The fraudsters used to send mass links to people asking them to update KYC linked to their HDFC banked accounts and used to ask for the OTP to dupe people. The police also found that they had purchased an app for sending bulk messages. Zakir owns a textile business in Gandey Bazar and Nikhil owns a handiwork business. The latter was found to be directly in contact with several cyber criminals.

During the investigation, the police also recovered evidence of cyber fraud of more than Rs 20 lakh from Nikhil's mobile. Ahilyapur police station in-charge Anil Kumar, Gandey police station in-charge Hasnain, under-inspector Rajeev Kumar, Subal Kumar Dey went to nab the two accused, said a police official. The police have lodged a case into the matter and have also launched a thorough probe to locate the exact number of people conned by the two cyber criminals.