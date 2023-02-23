Mumbai: Dahisar Cyber Police recovered Rs 96,000 after a girl has duped of nearly Rs 1 lakh by an Instagram friend on the pretext of sending a gift. Ankush Dandge, Assistant Police Inspector, Dahisar Police Station, said that the girl was befriended by a man five years ago and he claimed that he has sent a gift for her through track-on services.

After the parcel was delayed in transit, the victim called the service number 8926363230 (which was created by the fraudster), and when she called, the cyber fraudster downloaded Any Desk and Screen Share on the victim's mobile and asked her to transfer Rs. 3 to the service number and then the customer care executive would give her the complete details of the gift courier.

After the victim used her father's account information for the transaction, Rs 99,990 were debited from the account. The victim and her father rushed to the bank and from there contacted the cyber officers of Dahisar police. As the transfers were done through a cyber-safe portal Dahisar cyber police returned Rs 96,000 to the victim's account in just 1 hour.

According to police sources, a case has been registered and an investigation has started. They further revealed that the investigators are hopeful of nabbing the fraudster soon. Subsequently, police officials appealed to the public to prevent cyber fraud and to contact the cyber help number immediately in case of cyber fraud. Meanwhile, the victim also shared a photo on Mumbai Police's Twitter account with a picture of cyber officers from Dahisar Police thanking the police.