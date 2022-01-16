Ranchi (Jharkhand): Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Jharkhand government on Saturday decided to extend the present COVID-19 related restrictions in the state till January 31. Under the existing restrictions, which are in place since January 3, all educational institutions will remain closed but official work will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity.

All stadiums, parks, gyms, swimming pools, tourist destinations will remain closed. A maximum of 100 people are allowed in gatherings for weddings and funerals. Markets will be shut down at 8 pm. Chemist shops, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open. Religious places will remain open.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand reported 3,258 new cases, 3,351 recoveries and seven deaths on Saturday. Also, 14 new cases of the Omicron variant were found in Jharkhand on Saturday. "14 cases of Omicron variant found in Jharkhand today. 87 samples had been sent to Bhubaneswar for genome sequencing. Out of 87, 14 are confirmed cases of Omicron and 1 Delta variant detected," said Arun Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary.

ANI