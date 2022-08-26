Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls a meeting of UPA MLAs at his Ranchi residence
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called a meeting of UPA MLAs at his residence in Ranchi today amid recent political developments in the state. Soren has dismissed reports of receiving any communication from the Election Commission (EC) or the Governor on his disqualification as an MLA in the office-of-profit case.
